IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $463.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

