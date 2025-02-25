Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 791,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,261 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMVT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 46.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $517,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $123,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,992 shares in the company, valued at $23,449,107.20. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $98,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,242.40. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $656,886 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

