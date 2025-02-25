Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Integer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 488,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Integer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Integer by 7.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Integer Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

