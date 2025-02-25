iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.78 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.42). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 35.60 ($0.45), with a volume of 2,118,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. iomart Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities analysts forecast that iomart Group plc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

In other news, insider Richard Last purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £38,500 ($48,586.57). Also, insider Annette Nabavi purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005 ($6,316.25). Company insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

