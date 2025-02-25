Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,917 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $91.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 468.85%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.