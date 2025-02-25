iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 863.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 858.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVB opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

