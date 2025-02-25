iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

