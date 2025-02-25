iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.