iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 282,006 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

ILCV stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

