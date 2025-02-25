iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.