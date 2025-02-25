Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 116 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $9,858,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

