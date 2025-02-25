JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

