Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of K stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $9,239,973.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,878,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,291,187. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

