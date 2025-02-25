Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,494 shares traded.
Kibo Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £369,000.00, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44.
Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Kibo Energy Company Profile
Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.
The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.
