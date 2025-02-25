Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as low as $7.33. Klabin shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 334 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Klabin
Klabin Price Performance
Klabin Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klabin
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.