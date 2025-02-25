Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.43 and traded as low as $7.33. Klabin shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 334 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Klabin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Klabin

Klabin Price Performance

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.