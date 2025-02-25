Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,157,000 after buying an additional 949,278 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $19,593,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 308,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.33%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

