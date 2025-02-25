KWB Wealth Acquires 603 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KWB Wealth increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 12,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in Apple by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 35,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

