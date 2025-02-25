Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

