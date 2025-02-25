Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598,479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.