LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 369.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 149.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $14,822,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

