Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.95 and traded as high as C$22.44. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$22.22, with a volume of 472,915 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MFI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 324.76%.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.
See Also
