McAdam LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,243,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,858,000. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

