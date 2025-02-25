Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.66 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.72). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 374 ($4.72), with a volume of 426,913 shares traded.

Mears Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £329.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 360.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

