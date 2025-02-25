Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 602.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $344.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

