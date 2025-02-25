Merus (MRUS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share and revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. Merus has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

