Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 21,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 58,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.96.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $404.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $385.58 and a one year high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.87, for a total value of $1,077,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,203,211.24. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,820 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

