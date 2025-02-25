Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) versus Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) and Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Kyverna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners -1,043.01% -39.31% -35.46% Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00 Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Molecular Partners and Kyverna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 786.70%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molecular Partners and Kyverna Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $6.00 million 32.82 -$69.04 million ($2.15) -2.27 Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 17.81 -$60.37 million N/A N/A

Kyverna Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Partners.

Summary

Molecular Partners beats Kyverna Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia. It also develops Switch-DARPin platform, a multispecific cKIT x CD16a x CD47 Switch-DARPin program for targeted and conditional immune cell activation; and Radio-DARPin Therapy (RDT) platform, a delivery system for effective and selective delivery of radioactive payloads to solid tumors. It has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; and collaboration agreement with Orano Med SAS to develop novel Radio-DARPin therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

