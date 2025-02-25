Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.98 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.21). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 264 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.98.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

