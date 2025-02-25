Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 565 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.88.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.