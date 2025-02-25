Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.38 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 8.78 ($0.11). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.11), with a volume of 62,172 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.38.

Insider Activity at Nanoco Group

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Dmitry Shashkov acquired 405,212 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,400 ($17.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,672,968 ($7,159,222.61). 50.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

See Also

