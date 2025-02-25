Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1,274.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $84.15.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

