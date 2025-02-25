National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) vs. Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Head to Head Contrast

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) and Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Energy Services Reunited and Subsea 7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 4 0 3.00 Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Subsea 7.

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98%

Volatility and Risk

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Subsea 7″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $1.27 billion 0.67 $12.58 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.85 $15.40 million $0.54 31.10

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than National Energy Services Reunited.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats National Energy Services Reunited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems. This segment also provides production assurance chemicals; integrated project management projects; artificial lift services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology for steam applications, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources and treats water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers drilling and workover rigs; rigs and integrated services; fishing and remediation solutions; directional and turbines drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from well, as well as rents drilling tools. This segment also provides oilfield solutions for thru-tubing intervention; tubular running services; and a range of wellhead products, flow control equipment, and frac equipment. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

