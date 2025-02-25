New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 8,238 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

