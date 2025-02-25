New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

