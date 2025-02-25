New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,197,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $133.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,452.50. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

