NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect NewAmsterdam Pharma to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NAMS opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,711,902.20. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 404,927 shares of company stock worth $10,390,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
