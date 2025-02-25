Nutanix (NTNX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $642.58 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTNX stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,738,888.90. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

