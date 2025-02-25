Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 97.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

