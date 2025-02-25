NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Strategic Planning Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.1% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

