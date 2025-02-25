OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,834.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in OGE Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $45.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

