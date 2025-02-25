Opus Genetics (IRD) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) is one of 1,068 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Opus Genetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Opus Genetics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Opus Genetics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opus Genetics Competitors 8148 21804 49603 1309 2.55

Opus Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 640.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 243.14%. Given Opus Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Opus Genetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Genetics -324.45% -63.65% -56.94% Opus Genetics Competitors -3,409.82% -236.05% -32.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opus Genetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Opus Genetics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Genetics $8.38 million -$9.99 million -0.99 Opus Genetics Competitors $9.20 billion $138.93 million -7.45

Opus Genetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Opus Genetics. Opus Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Opus Genetics has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Genetics’ rivals have a beta of 3.67, indicating that their average stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Opus Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Opus Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opus Genetics rivals beat Opus Genetics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opus Genetics Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc., formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc., is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.