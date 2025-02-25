Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £274.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 4,915.53%.

About Origin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.