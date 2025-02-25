Origin Materials (ORGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Materials stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

In related news, General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 629,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,380.70. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $41,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,602.20. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,525 shares of company stock valued at $199,645. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

