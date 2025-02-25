Ovintiv (OVV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.3 %

OVV opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

