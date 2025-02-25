Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,078.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151,090 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 149,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

PTNQ stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

