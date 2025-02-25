Paramount Global (PARAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

