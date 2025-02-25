Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.93 and traded as high as $78.00. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 146,405 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

