Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.36 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 24.60 ($0.31). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.31), with a volume of 200,824 shares traded.

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £61.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.36.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in three underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine, Finsch and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

