Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $19,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $130,376,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 666.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after purchasing an additional 691,761 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $22,289,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $18,767,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

