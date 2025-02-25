Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.95 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 191 ($2.41). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.31), with a volume of 1,956,002 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Premier Foods

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse acquired 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,485.40 ($4,398.54). Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.